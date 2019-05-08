|
Constantine John "Dino" Tatooles, M.D. entered Eternal Life on May 7, 2019, a loving father and healer of hearts. Born May 7, 1936 to the late John and Angela (nee Markoutsas) Tatooles. Survived by his wife, Betty Ann (nee Markos); his children Julie (Dr. John) Anastos, Dr. Antone (Laura), Jon (Harriet) and Alexandra; his grandchildren Elizabeth (Ethan) Holmes, Connor Tatooles, Keaton Tatooles, Todd Anastos, Dennis Anastos, Jonathan Anastos, Anne Tatooles, Kevin Tatooles, Julia Tatooles and William Tatooles; his brother James (Didi) Tatooles; his brother-in-law Dennis (Carol) Markos; and many other family members, colleagues and friends. He was a graduate of Saint George High School, Albion College and Loyola's Stritch School of Medicine. He was a pioneer in the field of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery. Family and friends will be received at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 733 S. Ashland, Chicago. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to thoracicsurgeryfoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For further info 708F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 8 to May 9, 2019