Constantine L. Tsaros, age 97, of Western Springs. Beloved husband of the late Gladys T. Tsaros. Loving father of Jonell (George Michael) Knue, Julia (Michael) Rominger, Janet (James) Fechner, and Jennifer (Richard) Hayes. Devoted grandfather of eight. Dear great-grandfather of two. Cherished brother of the late Elaine (late Joseph) Bell and the late Betty (late Jack) Rooney. Constantine received his BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and MS in Chemical Engineering from University of Michigan. He spent most of his career at the Institute of Gas Technology. Memorial Service 1:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 4300 Howard Ave., Western Springs. Visitation and Reception to follow immediately after. Interment will be held in private at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202 or to the First United Methodist Church, Western Springs. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019