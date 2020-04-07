|
Constantine "Takie" Mandakas, US Army Airborne veteran; passed away peacefully Saturday April 4th. Devoted Father of Mike, Dolly and Spero (Courtney Flannigan); Loving son of the late Emmanuel & Helen Mandakas. Fond Grandfather of Alexa, Demi, and Ryan. Dear Brother of Cookie (Nick) Gryfakis. Loving uncle to Helene (Stephen), Paul (Valerie), and Stephanie (Michael); Cousin to many. Longtime husband to Janie Mandakas. Takie served one deployment in Vietnam as an Airborne Paratrooper and most recently served as Vice President of the Elite Forces, Chapter VI, 173d Airborne Brigade Association. In keeping in compliance with the current CDC and IDPH recommendations regarding gathering size (Not to exceed 10 people), all Funeral Services for Takie will be private. Please visit Takie's personal tribute website at [email protected] or legancy.com and sign his guestbook. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card, Mass Card or donations in lieu of flowers to Elite Forces, Chapter VI for Takie's Family, send it to Constantine Mandakas c/o Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home 435 N. York St. Elmhurst, IL. 60126. The family will be hosting a memorial for everyone to attend once it is safe to do so. Info: 630-834-1133
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020