Constantinos Gaitanis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constantinos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constantinos Gaitanis, 90, of Harwood Heights. Beloved husband of Maria, nee Stamos. Loving father of Stella and the late Nick. Dear brother of Athanasia (the late Aristedes) Lialios, Peter (Dorothy) Gaitanis, the late Garifalia (the late Constantinos) Vellios, and the late Bessie Stamatopoulos. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, June 22, 9 AM to 11:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL. Funeral service private at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Chapel. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved