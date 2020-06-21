Constantinos Gaitanis, 90, of Harwood Heights. Beloved husband of Maria, nee Stamos. Loving father of Stella and the late Nick. Dear brother of Athanasia (the late Aristedes) Lialios, Peter (Dorothy) Gaitanis, the late Garifalia (the late Constantinos) Vellios, and the late Bessie Stamatopoulos. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, June 22, 9 AM to 11:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL. Funeral service private at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Chapel. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.