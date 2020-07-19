Consuelo "Connie" Ayalin Pido Buenvenida, born on April 3, 1938, peacefully passed away at home in Woodridge, Illinois, on July 16, 2020. Connie's sunny smile, warm heart, and loving embrace will be most dearly missed by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Tomas Jr.; her children Joseph (Angeli), Carissa, Maria, Paul (Gary), and Winston (Cecilia); and her grandchildren Colin, Nicholas, Mark, and Katherine. Connie enjoyed traveling and cooking, genuinely cared for those around her, and relished living her faith in God. She wholeheartedly loved life because in this life lived her most precious of treasures – her family, her home. And in the final moments of her courageous journey, even as the spirits of her loved ones beckoned for her, she patiently waited until she heard and felt the presence of her living family. Only then did she take the Lord's hand and chose to live eternally. In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Connie Buenvenida to the National Kidney Foundation
(kidney.org
) or the American Cancer Society
(donate3.cancer.org/
); and provide InMemoryOfConnieBuenvenida@gmail.com as a contact when donating. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500