Consuelo (Connie) Cabrera, nee Guerrero, 94, April 8, 2020, Beloved wife of the late Robert F. (Don Roberto), loving mother to Frank (Rose), the late Robert Jr, Ralph (Eileen), Richard (Eileen), Rachel (Chuck) Feinberg, John (Mita) and Gloria. She was able to spend time with 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She was aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many more. She lived in the Canaryville neighborhood for 68 years, was a Gold Star member of the St. Gabriel Woman's Club and served as an Election Judge for many years. She touched the lives of many people in her 94 years. Private family services held at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL. Burial Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. The Cabrera Family appreciates your prayers and support at this most difficult time as Connie's death occurs during the restrictions and precautions of Coronavirus. They look forward to honoring her life in a fitting manner at a future date. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church. When the schedule is finalized, this obituary, the McInerney website and Facebook pages will be updated. Please visit CONSUELO (CONNIE) CABRERA BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL-Chicago. Info., 773-268-0703or 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020