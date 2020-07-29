Cora Melvina Ekins, nee Morrison, age 93; of Clarendon Hills, passed away July 28, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side. Born and raised on a farm in the Hinsdale and Burr Ridge area. Beloved wife and high school sweetheart of the late Richard S. Ekins; loving mother of Sue (Keith) Waid and Nancy Ekins; cherished grandmother of Katya Waid; dearest sister-in-law of Ione Nelson; fond aunt and great aunt of many. Cora was known for her baked goods and good cooking. Funeral Services Thursday July 30th, 1:30 PM at Clarendon Hills Cemetery, 6900 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hinsdale Humane Society, www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org
, St. Thomas Hospice, www.amitahealth.com
, or a charity of your choice
are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com