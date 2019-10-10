Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Coralie Ginsburg, nee Sturm, 92, beloved and adored wife of the late Julius; devoted mother of David (Pamela) Ginsburg of Cincinnati, OH, Amy Ginsburg (Andrew Maynard) of Winchester, MA and Janet Ginsburg; dearest sister of the late Suzanne (the late Melvin) Feldman; loving aunt of Linda Feldman, Robert (Robin) Feldman, Jeffrey Ginsburg and Jennifer Ginsburg (Jeff Weyer); treasured cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Skokie Public Library or Great Books Foundation.

For funeral service day and time, please contact Shalom Memorial Funeral Home at (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
