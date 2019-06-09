Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Coralie Smith Obituary
Coralie Smith, 92, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest , June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Smith. Loving aunt of Holly (Bryon) Mazur and the late Noralee Disselhorst. Great aunt of Matthew and Carley. Dear sister of the late Pauline Baughan. Visitation Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd. Glenview; where funeral service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 West Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral Information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
