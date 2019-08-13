|
|
Corene Mary Frick, a resident of Glenview, was born April 27, 1939 in Chicago and passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019. She was the daughter of William and Rosemary Cowperthwait. Corene graduated from Loyola University in 1960 and began teaching at D.S. Wentworth School in Englewood. Next, she taught at the Robert Fulton School in Back of the Yards. In 1968, she transferred to Joseph Stockton School in Uptown. In 1994, she became Assistant Principal at Stockton and retired in 1999 after 39 years in the Chicago Public Schools. Upon her retirement, she became an Adjunct Professor at National-Louis University where she supervised Student Teachers and also did Clinical Placement. Corene was an avid fan of all the Chicago teams, but especially of the Bears as a season ticket holder. She is survived by her three siblings, Carol Cunningham of Palos Heights, William (Nancy) Cowperthwait of Mesa, Arizona and Thomas (Kathleen) Cowperthwait of Castro Valley, California. She was a loving Aunt to fifteen nieces and nephews and Grandaunt to nineteen. A Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15th from 3:00 – 8:00 pm at Smith Corcoran Glenview Funeral Home 1104 Waukegan Road in Glenview. A Memorial Mass will be Friday, August 16th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview. Memorial gifts may be made to the 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32266, or the Northfield Food Pantry 2550 Waukegan Road, Suite 100, Glenview, IL 60025. For more information go to www.Smithcorcoran.com or call 847-901-4012.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019