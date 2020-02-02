|
Corey Nelson, 50, of Western Springs, Ill. passed away peacefully at sunset on December 20th, surrounded by his loving family and dear friends. Corey will always be remembered for his kind heart, sense of goodness, love for family and friends and the ever-present twinkle in his eye.
Throughout his childhood growing up in Natick, Mass., Corey always had a zest for life and embraced his New England upbringing. That shaped his lifelong passion for the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics, which he enthusiastically shared with his children.
He graduated with a BS from the University of New Hampshire in 1991, and his career brought him to Chicago, where he met his forever love and wife of 21 years, Amy. Always up for a challenge, another job opportunity drew Corey and Amy to San Francisco, where they made the most of the charming city, growing professionally, traveling and making close friends.
Adventure called yet again and the Nelsons made their way back to Boston, where Corey earned his MBA from the Olin School of Business at Babson College. Enthusiastically embracing new paths, the couple explored places like Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. They would later return every summer with their own children, creating many lasting, beautiful and happy memories.
Amy and Corey established permanent roots in Western Springs, and joyfully welcomed daughter Caroline in 2000, son Cade in 2003 and son Dylan in 2005. Being a part of his community, developing deep-rooted friendships and getting involved in all aspects of his children's lives with Amy brought Corey his greatest pleasure.
Countless fond memories were made with the children through Indian Princesses and Indian Guides, and Corey especially treasured summer weekends spent with them on Lake Elizabeth in Wisconsin. He was proud to help coach his daughter's 5th grade Forest Hills Elementary School basketball team, cheer on the children from the bleachers at Spring Rock Park, the Western Springs Pool, McClure Junior High School and Lyons Township High School, and coach his son's Western Springs Blazers travel basketball team.
A defining moment in Corey's life and proud personal accomplishment was his 2006 adventure with an awesome friend to successfully ascend to the 14,411-ft. summit of Washington's Mt. Rainier. His philosophy on reaching the peak was also how Corey lived his life every day: Make up your mind, never look back, keep your eyes looking up with determination, lead with compassion and don't quit until you reach your goal. He was grateful for each moment and for all that he had.
In addition to Amy and his children, Corey was surrounded by many loved family members including cherished in-laws Jerry and Ann Nerad; sister-in-law Julie Nerad Gottfried and nieces Gigi and Mia and nephew Jake; and brother and sister-in-law Jason Nerad and Gretchen (Pearson) and nephew Conor.
He is also survived by his parents Peter and Cynthia Nelson and brothers Brett and Derrick and their families.
Amy and the children will forever treasure their memories of Corey. They are filled with gratitude to all who have supported Corey and their family during his 6 year illness and who have continued to reach out with support and to share their love for Corey.
A Celebration of Corey's life will be hosted by his family in May.
