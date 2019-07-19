|
|
Corinne D. "Connie" Goding, nee Dau, age 82, longtime resident of Elmhurst, currently of Lombard; beloved wife of the late Charles A. "Chuck" for over 61 years; loving mother of Chuck Jr. (Julie) and Craig (Heather) Goding and Cindi (Dennis) Lockhart; proud grandmother of Berit Goding, Caleb (Therese) and Noel Goding and Alec Lockhart. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 4:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 208 South LaSalle Street, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604-1242. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019