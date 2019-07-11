Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel
15525 S. 73rd Ave.
Orland Park, IL
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6850 W. 159th St.
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
6850 W. 159th St.
Tinley Park, IL
Corinne E. Hedge

Corinne E. Hedge Obituary
Corinne E. "Corky" Hedge, nee Bonas, age 80, loving mother of Wendy Hedge, Marilou (Michael) Lerner and Jill (Randy) Struzik. Cherished grandmother of Elyse (Elliot) Small, Kyle Lerner, Cameron Lerner, Zachary Struzik and Zoe Struzik. Dearest great-grandmother of McKenna Small. Dear sister of the late Annette Schoenheider and the late Lois Schall. Visitation Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6850 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL 60477 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church Good Samaritan Fund are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019
