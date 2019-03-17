|
Corinne V. Falco passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved Wife of Michael J. Falco. Loving Daughter of the late Walter and the late Victoria Kowalski Wilke. Dear Sister of Connie Wilke. Loving Sister-In-Law of Guy and Mary Ann Papa and Charles Falco. Dear Aunt of Guy Papa and many nieces and nephews. Loving Godmother of many. Family and friends are to gather for the visitation Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim & Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Monday, March 18, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 8:30 A.M. Proceeding to St. Odilo Catholic Church 2244 East Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois 60402. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 9:30 A.M. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Corinne's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019