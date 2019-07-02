|
Corinne Porter
August 29, 1914 – June 25, 2019
Corinne was born to Nelson Pasker and Mary A. Jones on August 29, 1914. Corinne married Samuel Porter in 1937. It was true love for 61 years. No children were born from this unity. Corinne joined Liberty Baptist Church of Chicago and served with love for 87 years. Corinne has 37 nieces and nephews.
Service at Liberty Baptist Church of Chicago
Saturday, July 6, 2019
4849 S. King Dr.
Chicago, IL 60615
Wake 10-11am Celebration 11-12pm
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019