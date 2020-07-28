Corinne Rivkin

Corinne "Corky" Rivkin, nee Zagorsky, formerly of Northbrook and Tamarac, FL; beloved wife of the late Norman Rivkin; loving mother of Richard (Helen) Rivkin, Andi (Dr. Harold) Kessler, and Dr. Susie (Stuart) Brontman; adored Nana of Loren (Jill) and Jason Rivkin, Michelle (John) Kane, Jori Kessler, Erin (Dr. John) Schneider, Dr. Adam (Amy) and Todd (Lauren) Kessler, Steph Brontman and Julie (Matt) Crosslin; proud great grandmother "GG" of 14 great grandchildren; devoted daughter of the late Jack and the late Leah Zagorsky; cherished sister of the late Philip (Caroline) Gore; treasured aunt and friend to many. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Corky's photo, and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, www.bethshalomnb.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.