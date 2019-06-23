Home

Corlene Hobbs Cathcart, 92, of Cody, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, in Lake Forest. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Silas Strawn Cathcart, brother, Harry, parents, Harry and Mabel. She was born in Flossmoor, Illinois in 1926, where she attended elementary school. She graduated from The Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Connecticut in 1944 and Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York in 1948. She married Silas Cathcart in 1951 in Lake Forest, Illinois. She was a Trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago, President of The Women's Board of The Art Institute of Chicago and Lake Forest Garden Club, and a long standing member of The Founders' Board of , formerly . In 1964, she chaired the Pro-Amateur Golf Tournament. In 1984, she was appointed a member of the President's Advisory Committee on Women's Business Ownership by President Reagan. In 1976, Corlene and Silas purchased Majo Ranch in Cody, Wyoming; where she resided and became involved in the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Wyoming Nature Conservancy. She is survived by her five children, Strawn (Susan) Cathcart, James A. (Jana) Cathcart II, Daniel H. (Jan) Cathcart, David M. (Karen) Cathcart and Corlene C. (Michael) Rhoades; and her 11 grandchildren, Strawn C. Cathcart, Warren S. Cathcart, William A. Cathcart (Alex), Kali C. Cathcart, James A. Cathcart III (Bo), Danielle C. Cathcart, Savannah S. Cathcart, David M. Cathcart, Jr. (Max), Corlene A. Rhoades, Paul J. Rhoades and Christopher S. Rhoades. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Wyoming Nature Conservancy, Buffalo Bill Center of the West or . A memorial service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Old Church, 991 South Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Internment in Cody, Wyoming. For more information, Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, IL 847-234-0022.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
