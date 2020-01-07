Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Corlita Cramer

Corlita Cramer Obituary
Corlita Reich Cramer, beloved wife of the late Ronald Earl Cramer, loving mother of Randa, Christopher (late Patricia), Jack and the late Gregory, and fond grandmother of Cora, Blair and Nicholas died January 2, 2020. She was born in Lying-In Hospital and proud that she was a lifelong Chicago area resident. Corlita was a member of many organizations and president of several, including two garden clubs. As a 15 year old, she was elected Queen of Beverly Hills (Chicago) in a contest to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Beverly Hills Women's Club.

At DePauw University (Greencastle, IN) she had a column in the school paper, and met Ronald, her future husband of 61 wonderful years. She was pictured several times in the Chicago Tribune feature "Youth on the Campus". While in college, she spent two summers on Carson's College Board, which led to a copywriting job in the Carson Pirie Scott advertising department. Many years later, the Chicago Daily News ran a mother/daughter feature when Randa was a second generation College Board member at Carson's.

Some of her favorite memories included, a family trip all over Europe one summer with Ronald and their four children, including four year old Jack, and a 1988 trip around the world on the Air France Concorde. In 1970, a special thrill was riding up in the construction elevator to the top of the Hancock building, while planning the opening of the restaurant as a benefit for the Boy Scouts of Chicago.

A private family service and interment have been held. Contributions may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden or a . Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
