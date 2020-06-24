Cormac Michael Burke, Age 22, In God's Care on June 18, 2020. Loving son of Maggie (nee Slosar) and Kevin Burke. Dear brother of Keiran and Mairead Burke. Beloved grandson of Paul and the late Maureen McCormack Slosar, and Frances (nee Corcoran) and the late Michael Burke. Loving nephew of Dr. Paul J. Slosar, M.D. (Darlynn), Edward F. Slosar (Nadine), Patrick (Caly), Michael, Peggy, Brian (Marie) Burke, and Elizabeth (Barry) Purcell. Cormac was also loved by many cousins in Chicago and Ireland, and by all whose lives he touched. Cormac had a special way of sneaking into our hearts and staying there. Alumnus of Downers Grove South H.S. (2016), and student at College of DuPage. All friends will be received by the Burke/Slosar family on Saturday, June 27th, from 2-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors to wake. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Christ the King Church on Monday, June 29th will be private for the Burke and Slosar family. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available using the link: https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/cormac beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cormac Burke Scholarship Fund c/o Trinity Sober Living, 111 N. Grant St., Hinsdale, IL 60521 or online at www.trinitysoberliving.com are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.