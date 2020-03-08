|
Cornelius "Con" Cusack, native of Cratloe, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, Ireland. Beloved cousin and friend to many with an infectious laugh and teasing spirit who took great sport in posing riddles to the younger generations. Proud US Army Veteran and member of union local # 710 & Chicago Laborers. Family & Friends will gather for a Memorial Visitation Wednesday from 6 PM until time of Mass, 7 PM at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N Moselle Ave. Internment in his native Ireland. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info call 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020