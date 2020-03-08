Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
7033 N Moselle Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
7033 N Moselle Ave
View Map

Cornelius Cusack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelius Cusack Obituary
Cornelius "Con" Cusack, native of Cratloe, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, Ireland. Beloved cousin and friend to many with an infectious laugh and teasing spirit who took great sport in posing riddles to the younger generations. Proud US Army Veteran and member of union local # 710 & Chicago Laborers. Family & Friends will gather for a Memorial Visitation Wednesday from 6 PM until time of Mass, 7 PM at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N Moselle Ave. Internment in his native Ireland. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info call 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -