Cornelius "Neal" Harry Clark Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Park Ridge, Illinois. Neal was born in Detroit. He graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School in 1961 and the University of Notre Dame in 1965. Neal is preceded in death by his cherished father, Cornelius Harry Clark Sr., and mother, Dorothy O'Donnell Clark; and treasured brother-in-law Thomas Lagona and sister-in-law Patricia Montalbano Lagona. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Susan Lagona Clark; loving children Michael, Kathleen, and Anna; cherished siblings Melinda (Donald) Slagel, Elizabeth (Scott) Sloan, and Christopher Clark; beloved mother-in-law Lorraine Lis Lagona; loving brother-in-law and best friend Anthony Lagona; and many adored nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by Rose, his Australian Shepherd. Neal's bond with his family and friends is unbreakable and everlasting. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Cooney Funeral Home (625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge, Illinois 60068). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8th starting from Cooney Funeral Home at 9:00 am and proceeding to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church (920 Granville Avenue, Park Ridge, Illinois 60068) with Mass starting at 10:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery (6800 Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, Illinois 60714). Please contact Cooney Funeral Home (847-685-1002) for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be gifted to (www.bit.ly/tigertomlagona) in honor of his late brother-in-law, Thomas.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020