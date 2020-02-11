|
Cornelius J. "Nello" Avram passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. His kind and loving heart grew tired. He was born in Aurora, Illinois on March 16, 1928 to immigrant parents, who died when he was very young.
Nello is survivied by his loving wife, Anna Marie; his children, Michael (Mary Anne) Avram, Gary (Mary) Avram, Elizabeth (Robert) Simmons, and Susan Lidecka; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law Delores Avram; brother-in-law James Michels; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Mary Ann Avram; his parents, Elish and Flora (Dureski) Avram; four brothers Howard Avram, Victor (Anna Marie) Avram; LeRoy (Lola) Avram, and Louis Avram; three sisters Mary (Peter) Scurtu, Theresa (Ted) Gengler, and Florence (John) Erdie; and a son-in-law David Lidecka.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00am to St. Joseph Church at 10:30am. Fr. Matthew McMorrow will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm with a liturgical wake service at 3:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cornelius' memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 722 High Street, Aurora, IL, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the .
