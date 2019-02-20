Cornelius J. O'Connor, 95, formerly of Bensenville, IL passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Grace (nee Devoe); loving father to Neil (Patty), Dick (Cathy), Joe (Beadie), Ann (Bob) Trauscht, Ginny (Al) Chiappetta, Mike and Patricia; devoted grandfather of eighteen and great grandfather of thirteen; cherished brother of Bryan and Margaret (Phil) Smith. Neil was preceded in death by his parents Timothy and Hannah (nee Daly) O'Connor of Castleisland, Ireland and siblings David, Thomas, Catherine Barry and Mary Marshall. Neil, born in Chicago IL, graduated from St. Mel's High School and attended DePaul University before joining the US Army Air Corps in 1943. He served as a pilot from 1943-1946 and was assigned to the 5th Combat Cargo Squadron, 2nd Combat Cargo Group, flying C-46 cargo aircraft in the Pacific Theater. Neil flew in the New Guinea, Western Pacific, Philippine Liberation, and Occupation of Japan campaigns, earning six bronze battle stars, the Victory Medal, and the Air Medal. He was discharged in January 1946 as a First Lieutenant. He was quietly proud of his role in flying repatriated American POWs out of Japan to hospitals in the Philippines. Neil was a Life Member of VFW Post 2149. Following his service, Neil attended the pre-engineering program at St. Mary's University of Minnesota before receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University in 1949, Master of Electrical Engineering from Notre Dame in 1951 and Juris Doctor from Loyola University in 1958, practicing patent law in the Chicago area until his retirement in 1987. Neil was known for his unquestioned integrity, gracious demeanor, dry wit, compassionate heart, and deep humility. A wake will be held on Friday, Mar. 8 from 3:00 – 9:00 pm at Davenport Funeral Home, 941 S Old Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Mar. 9 at 11:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Church, 135 S. Buesching Rd. Lake Zurich, IL 60047. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christian Brothers of the Midwest (www.cbmidwest.org) or the Silverado Lake Zurich LZ Foundation (555 America Court, Lake Zurich, IL 60047) to support assisted living staff continuing education are greatly appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary