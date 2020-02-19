|
Corrine D. Haedike (nee Torchia), 78, passed away February 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and the late Madeline Torchia. Loving sister of the late Robert (Angela) Torchia. Fond aunt of Andrea Lesko, Daniel Torchia, Christine Simoneau and the late Robert Torchia Jr. Godmother of Beth Galivin. Memorial Visitation will be Friday, February 21, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Private interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020