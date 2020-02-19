Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Corrine D. Haedike

Corrine D. Haedike Obituary
Corrine D. Haedike (nee Torchia), 78, passed away February 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and the late Madeline Torchia. Loving sister of the late Robert (Angela) Torchia. Fond aunt of Andrea Lesko, Daniel Torchia, Christine Simoneau and the late Robert Torchia Jr. Godmother of Beth Galivin. Memorial Visitation will be Friday, February 21, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Private interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
