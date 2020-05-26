Cosima "Kay" Belpedio, nee Danca, of Berkeley, age 95. Beloved wife of the late James J.; loving mother of Edward (Wendy) and Deborah (Rick Oenning) Lamb; proud grandmother of Jason (Lisa), Samantha, Rachel (Matt) and Maggie (Andrew); great-grandmother of Maisie; dear sister of Anthony and the late Mary, Sebastian, Joseph, Grace and Jean; fond aunt of many. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis, services are private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Memorials to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls (mercyhome.org), are appreciated. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 26, 2020.