Cosimo "Chuck" DiGiovanni, Navy WWII Veteran, age 93, loving husband of 72 years to Betty Lou (Heilingoetter), went to be with his Lord. He is survived by his caring children, Sandra (Hank) Gentry, Barbara (Jim) Wrobel, Chuck (Nancy) and Nick (Jane), ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; we will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents Nick and Margaret, sisters Catherine (Tony) Caccamo and May (Ed) Andrle, and dear nephew Saro Caccamo.
Coz grew up on the North side of Chicago and graduated early to join the Navy in WWII serving in the Pacific. After marrying the love of his life, Betty, they moved from Grand and Damen to the SW Side to be founding members of Our Lady of the Snows. Chuck had a long career as a draftsman and Project Engineer but found most pleasure working in the garage with Vince and Howie or designing and building a house in Indiana. Chuck lived a life of service as an usher and member of St. Vincent DePaul, first at OLS and then St. Terrence in Alsip. He and Betty also delivered food and Holy Communion to shut-ins until Betty's stroke at 89 after which he helped care for her. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.