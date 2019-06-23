Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Costa Barbara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Costa J. Barbara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Costa J. Barbara Obituary
Loving mother of Valli (Stephen) Divincenzo and Dino (Ave) Costa; proud grandmother of Stephen (Jessica) Divincenzo and Daniel Costal; fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Daniel F. Costa, and her brother, the late Richard "Duke" (Marion) Dusek. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, at 9:30am from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Richard Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment private. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ridge Funeral Home
Download Now