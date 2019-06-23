|
|
Loving mother of Valli (Stephen) Divincenzo and Dino (Ave) Costa; proud grandmother of Stephen (Jessica) Divincenzo and Daniel Costal; fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Daniel F. Costa, and her brother, the late Richard "Duke" (Marion) Dusek. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, at 9:30am from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Richard Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment private. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
