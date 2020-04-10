|
|
Costas "Costa" Touras, age 88, born in Arachova (Karyes, Laconia) Greece passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Hari (nee Gaitanos) and loving father of George (Lynn) Touras, Nick (Jaime) Touras and Pamela (Gus) Andrikopoulos. He was also the proud pappou of 6 grandchildren: Alexis, Zoey, Maria, Lia, Kosta & Yianni. Costa was the son of the late George and Panagiota Tourogiannis; brother to the late Demos Tourogiannis and sister to Evthoxia (the late John) Kolovos. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona Chicago, IL 60625. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020