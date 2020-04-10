Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Costas Touras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Costas Touras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Costas Touras Obituary
Costas "Costa" Touras, age 88, born in Arachova (Karyes, Laconia) Greece passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Hari (nee Gaitanos) and loving father of George (Lynn) Touras, Nick (Jaime) Touras and Pamela (Gus) Andrikopoulos. He was also the proud pappou of 6 grandchildren: Alexis, Zoey, Maria, Lia, Kosta & Yianni. Costa was the son of the late George and Panagiota Tourogiannis; brother to the late Demos Tourogiannis and sister to Evthoxia (the late John) Kolovos. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona Chicago, IL 60625. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Costas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -