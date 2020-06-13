Craig A. Jones, age 61, suddenly. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Hansen). Devoted father of Matthew and Emily Jones. Dear brother of James (Carmen) Jones. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends Many years of service with Tuthill Corporation. Visitation Sunday, June 14th, 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral service Sunday evening 7 pm at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.