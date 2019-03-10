Craig G. Bolanos, Sr., 76, of Palatine, died on March 8th, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Ann (nee O'Conner); loving father of Craig (Leslie), David (Brooke); proud grandfather of Conner, Gavin, and Bennett; dear brother of Donna Caballeros; brother-in-law of John (Myrna) O'Conner, Eileen (the late Gerald) Bloom, and Nancy (John) Neumeister; and special uncle of Gina (Scott) Waltmire. Born and raised in Chicago, Craig was the loving son of the late George and Jean Bolanos. He earned a bachelor's degree in Biology from Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN and received his master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Arizona.Craig taught high school science for over 35 years at Gordon Tech, St. Benedict High School, and Ridgewood High School while at the same time teaching evening classes at Harper College. He coached high school football, baseball, and he started the boys' and girls' soccer programs at Ridgewood High School in Norridge, IL. He was a passionate soccer referee with the Illinois State Soccer Association and if he wasn't watching his son's play soccer, he was refereeing a game somewhere in the Chicago suburbs. Craig had a love for golf, the Chicago White Sox, and watching Westerns. He volunteered at Holy Family Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, greeter, and was part of the Pastoral Care ministry. Visitation is Tuesday March 12, from 3 to 9pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine and on Wednesday March 13, from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am at Holy Family Parish, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information 847-359-8020 or visit Craig's memorial at smithcorcoran.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary