|
|
Craig Busey, age 72, of Wilmette, IL. Beloved husband of Roxane Busey nee Cayaloff. Loving father of Lauren (Amy Lillibridge) Busey and Chris (Ally Batty) Busey; proud grandfather of Noah and Caleb; dear brother of Phil (Cathy) Busey and Marsha Bomar; fond uncle of Philip, Brian, Emily. Craig will be remembered fondly for his gracious and caring spirit and his wonderful sense of humor. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3637 Golf Road, Evanston, IL 60203. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Holy Family Ministries, 3225 Arnold Lane, Northbrook, IL 60062. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019