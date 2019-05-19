Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Craig Busey
Craig Busey

Craig Busey, age 72, of Wilmette, IL. Beloved husband of Roxane Busey nee Cayaloff. Loving father of Lauren (Amy Lillibridge) Busey and Chris (Ally Batty) Busey; proud grandfather of Noah and Caleb; dear brother of Phil (Cathy) Busey and Marsha Bomar; fond uncle of Philip, Brian, Emily. Craig will be remembered fondly for his gracious and caring spirit and his wonderful sense of humor. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3637 Golf Road, Evanston, IL 60203. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Holy Family Ministries, 3225 Arnold Lane, Northbrook, IL 60062. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
