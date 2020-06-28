Craig H. Fedder, age 75. Beloved husband of Judith A. (nee Dowiarz) Fedder. Loving father of Kristen Long. Dear brother of Claudia Mlynski and Curtis (Ian) Fedder. Fond uncle of Todd Mlynski and Melinda Woodward. Private Funeral Services were held with a Memorial Service to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated in Craig's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.