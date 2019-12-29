|
|
Curlie Ann (nee Flowers) Engdahl, 94, of Elmhurst, formerly of Villa Park, passed away peacefully December 25, 2019. She was born in Paris, TN, on December 8, 1925, and married Robert Elmer Engdahl in 1945.
Curlie, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother,was active in her church and the Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Guild. She and Robert enjoyed traveling and sailing, culminating in a 'round-the-world voyage on their 38' sailboat.
Preceded in death by her husband and her parents, Mary D. (Fryer) and Walter Crawford Flowers, she is survived by her three children Cynthia Engdahl (Tony Sekera), Donald (Ruth) Engdahl and Susan (Donald) Hornbostel; her grandchildren, Matthew Hornbostel and Eric Engdahl; sister-in-law Adrienne (Richard) Berna and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebratory service will be announced at a later date.Arrangements by Steuerle Funeral Home www.steuerlefh.com Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Elmhurst, 232 S. York Road, Elmhurst, IL, 60126.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019