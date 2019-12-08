|
Curt C. Barnes, beloved husband of Sharon (nee Gerlach); devoted father of Daniel (Laurie), James (Lynn), John and the late Curt Barnes; dear stepfather of Todd Holz, Deborah (Keith) McKay and Kristen (Thomas) Trigsted; dear grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 1. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation 405 Lake Zurich Rd. Barrington IL. 60010.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019