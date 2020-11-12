Curtis Adrian Powell was born on November 13, 1969 in Chicago, IL to the union of Curtis and the late Evelyn Powell. He was raised in Park Forest, IL, and was known by his middle name Adrian. He attended Hickory Hill Elementary. In 1981, Curtis moved to Bida, Nigera. In 1983 he returned to his childhood home in Park Forest, and attended Rich East High. He grew up with a passion for baseball.



Curtis went to WIU where he majored in Accounting and Finance. This is also where he met his wife Traci Brown-Powell. Curtis eventually moved to Evanston IL where they began their family to include 3 sons: Curtis, Cameron and Caleb Powell. He went on to have a very successful part ownership of Avis-Budget Car Rental for 20 plus years. He also volunteered his time by coaching and mentoring for Fellowship of African American Men (FAAM) Illinois Future and Battle Cats AAU Leagues. Along with these many attributes Curtis also was a great chef and known for his famous mostaccioli.



Curtis was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Powell. He leaves to mourn his adoring wife Traci, his 3 sons Curtis, Cameron, and Caleb; a loving father, Curtis Powell, 1 Sister, Rebecca Powell, a host of relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.





