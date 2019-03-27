A celebration of life for Curtis A. Geen, 66, of Addison, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, March 29th, at River Forest Country Club, 15W468 Grand Ave, Elmhurst. Born August 17th, 1952, in Chicago, he passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019, with family and friends by his side after a year of fighting an aggressive form of stomach cancer. Mr. Geen, a water treatment engineer, founded Geen Industries, Inc. back in 1983 with his father Wesley Geen. He was a brilliant man, always looking for problems to solve and always willing to help others. He was a member of the Medinah School Board and Shriners and taught a number of engineering courses throughout the Chicagoland area. He was an avid golfer winning numerous tournaments, loved his garden, and most of all, was always known to have a joke or story to share with everyone. He was the beloved husband of Christine Lopez, former husband to the mother of his children, Karen; dear father of Curtis J. (Gina) and Kristen (Greg Larsen); step-father to Jillian (Joe); and loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Harper, Randall, Layla and Ellyana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org or call 800-992-2623. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary