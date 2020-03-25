|
Curtis E. Blanc, 69, retired CPD, loving and devoted husband for almost 18 years to Karen, nee Belluomini (retired CPD). Dear son of Marianne and the late Robert Blanc. Dear brother to Wally (Ginanne), Brett (Debbie) and the late Phil Blanc. Loving father of Stacy, Brent and Jessica Blanc. Son-in-law of Milly Belluomini, brother-in-law of Michael Belluomini (CPD) (Deanna) and Anne Belluomini (CPD). Loving nephew of Jim Montgomery (Barbara), Helen Schell, Anne and the late Joseph Vuich. Uncle to nieces and nephews. Curtis was a great guy and a wonderful friend to many people. Curtis served on the Chicago Police Department for 33 years with an incredible record. During his career with CPD, he worked 18th District Tact, Intelligence Division, Federal Terrorist Task Force, the Detective Homicide Division in Areas 3, 5 and 6 and Unit 050, O'Hare Airport. He retired in 2004 at the rank of Homicide Sergeant in the Detective Division. After he retired, he worked part time with the US Marshals. After he and Karen retired, they moved to Cadiz, KY where they enjoyed their simple and happy life on their farm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2020