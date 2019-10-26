|
was born in Chicago on March 9, 1948 and died on October 21, 2019 at the age of 71. He is survived by his mother Elsa M. Petersen, sister, Rhoda Senkler (William), brother, Kent Petersen, nephews Philiip Lee (Gillian), and Mitchell Senkler (Nicole), ex-wife Kathryn Petersen, former step-children Jenniffer and Rafer Weigel along with many cousins, Aunt Ruth Dally and many friends and co-workers.
As the son of a Naval aviator, Curt grew up living all over the United States. After his own training in electronics while in the Navy, Curt returned to Chicago and launched his career as a producer, director, and writer of promotional, educational and event media. His work sent him all over the world and led to interaction with many sports figures all over America. He enjoyed his career very much.
Curt was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow T Petersen and all grandparents. There will be a time of remembrance on Monday, October 28th , from 6 to 8 pm, at Trinity Lutheran Church (within Church of the Holy Family), 102 Marquette St, Park Forest, IL 60466, with a time of comfort and remembrance at 7. Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL, on Tuesday, October 29th, at 1 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL 60466. For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 26, 2019