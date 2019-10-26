Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL 60466-1419
708-747-3700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church (within Church of the Holy Family)
102 Marquette St
Park Forest, IL
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Henry Petersen


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Henry Petersen Obituary
was born in Chicago on March 9, 1948 and died on October 21, 2019 at the age of 71. He is survived by his mother Elsa M. Petersen, sister, Rhoda Senkler (William), brother, Kent Petersen, nephews Philiip Lee (Gillian), and Mitchell Senkler (Nicole), ex-wife Kathryn Petersen, former step-children Jenniffer and Rafer Weigel along with many cousins, Aunt Ruth Dally and many friends and co-workers.

As the son of a Naval aviator, Curt grew up living all over the United States. After his own training in electronics while in the Navy, Curt returned to Chicago and launched his career as a producer, director, and writer of promotional, educational and event media. His work sent him all over the world and led to interaction with many sports figures all over America. He enjoyed his career very much.

Curt was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow T Petersen and all grandparents. There will be a time of remembrance on Monday, October 28th , from 6 to 8 pm, at Trinity Lutheran Church (within Church of the Holy Family), 102 Marquette St, Park Forest, IL 60466, with a time of comfort and remembrance at 7. Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL, on Tuesday, October 29th, at 1 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL 60466. For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
View Now