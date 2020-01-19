Home

Cyndie A. Ebert nee Chadwick. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Paul (JoAnn) and Douglas (Dawn) Ebert and Michael (Bernadette) Trainor. Daughter of the late Albert and the late Ann Chadwick. Devoted grandmother of William, Rachel, Sarah, Michael, Matthew and Thomas. Fond Sister of Keith (Deanna) Chadwick, Jeryl (Terry) True, Laura (John) Phillips and the late Kent (Michelle) Chadwick. Also loving aunt and friend of many. Memorial visitation Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Friday, January 24 at St. Cornelius Church 5430 W. Foster Ave., Chicago for a 10:00 a.m. Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -