Cynthia Gorek, nee Miller. Beloved wife of Vince. Loving daughter of Robert and the late Patricia. Dear sister of Michelle (Mark) Tracy and sister in law of Carol (the late Mike) Anderson. Kind daughter in law of Clara Gorek. Fond aunt of Patricia, Taylor and Chad Tracy, Christina (Matt) Bultas and Michelle Anderson. Proud owner of furry friends Duke and Coco. In lieu of flowers memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/ Memorial Visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. Interment Private. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019