Cynthia H. Mokry nee Rissky, age 79, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late Cyrus Mokry MD; loving mother of Mary Margaret (Mark) Schwoebel, Deborah (Willard) Walker, and Karen (Mark) Phillips; cherished grandmother of Tom (Tong), Sam and Ben Walker, and Piper, Skyler and Hunter Phillips, and Zachary Schwoebel; dear sister of Michael (Linda) Rissky and sister in law of the late Dr. Bahram (Dr. Mehrsheed Sinaki) Mokri; fond aunt of many. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019