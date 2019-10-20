Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Mokry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia H. Mokry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia H. Mokry Obituary
Cynthia H. Mokry nee Rissky, age 79, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late Cyrus Mokry MD; loving mother of Mary Margaret (Mark) Schwoebel, Deborah (Willard) Walker, and Karen (Mark) Phillips; cherished grandmother of Tom (Tong), Sam and Ben Walker, and Piper, Skyler and Hunter Phillips, and Zachary Schwoebel; dear sister of Michael (Linda) Rissky and sister in law of the late Dr. Bahram (Dr. Mehrsheed Sinaki) Mokri; fond aunt of many. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now