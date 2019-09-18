|
Cynthia J. "Cindy" Bellini nee Raby, 54, passed away suddenly on Sept. 16th; Loving mother of Victoria L., Samantha L., John J. and Joseph V. Bellini; Beloved daughter of the late Carol and the late Lawrence Raby; Loving grandmother of Jordan J. and Braylynn M. Bellini, Lilly M. and Olivia J. Chamness, Oliver J. Menor, Evelyn N. Chamness; Dear sister of Cathleen (Kenneth) Woodward and Ryan Rodriguez; Dearest fiance of Greg Jakicic; Special niece to Janet Campbell; Fond cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday Sept. 20th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service will take place Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019