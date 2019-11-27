|
Cynthia Kurelic Hudon, beloved wife of Michael Hudon and the late George Kurelic, Jr. Loving mother of Kriston (Christopher) Zegar and George D. Kurelic. Cherished daughter of Josephine and the late Donald Sterling. Dear sister of Kenneth (Rose Ann) Sterling, Janet (the late Charles) Streu and Donna (Mike) Villa. Also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Saturday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 9:45am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Huntington's Foundation appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019