Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Cynthia Hudon
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Bernard Church
Cynthia Kurelic Hudon


1957 - 2019
Cynthia Kurelic Hudon Obituary
Cynthia Kurelic Hudon, beloved wife of Michael Hudon and the late George Kurelic, Jr. Loving mother of Kriston (Christopher) Zegar and George D. Kurelic. Cherished daughter of Josephine and the late Donald Sterling. Dear sister of Kenneth (Rose Ann) Sterling, Janet (the late Charles) Streu and Donna (Mike) Villa. Also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Saturday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 9:45am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday 2pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Huntington's Foundation appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
