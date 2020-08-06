Cynthia "Sam" M. Bowns (nee Cucuro) age 67 of Janesville, WI, formerly of Crete, IL, passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020. Sam is survived by her husband, Loren, daughters, Megan (Levi) and Kirstin (Allison), grandsons Logan, Lincoln, and Hudson. She is also survived by her parents, Ronald and Julia, her brother, Ronald Jr. She was preceded in death by her son, Morgan, and her sister, Carolyn.Sam was an amazing woman that mere words cannot adequately capture. She loved her family with a fierceness. Throughout her life, she fought passionately for injustices and equity for all people. In keeping with her master's in divinity at CTU, she was labeled an activist for her devotion to the ordination of Women Deacons. She embraced people and created community wherever she went. A way we can celebrate her life and contributions to this world, is to live authentically, be our best selves, and continue her great work to make the world a better place.Sam loved flowers. However, if you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the following types of organizations of which she was incredibly passionate about: Food Banks and Women's shelters.Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines wearing masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned.Visitation Thursday, August 6th from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Private funeral mass (invitation only) at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Park Forest, IL at 10:00AM on Friday. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Info: (708) 754-0016.