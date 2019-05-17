Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Cynthia M. Fitzgibbon (nee Lazarz) age 70. Beloved wife of the late Edward Fitzgibbon. Devoted mother of Dawn (Robert) Lagioia and Edward (Candice). Loving grandmother of Roxy, Eddie, Angel, Daniel, Elizabeth and the late Heather. Cindy spent many years working as a hairdresser. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
