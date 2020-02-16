|
Cynthia M. Misiurak, nee Connell, passed away February 11, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Leo; loving mother of Katy; beloved grandmother of Stella and Lucy; sister of Mark (Corrine) Connell; aunt of Jeff, Greg and Kaylie; second mom to Jenny, Jeremy and Bradley; best friend and long lost sister of Sharon and dear friend to Henry, Laura and many others. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Marge and Sandy Connell. Cindy took great pride in her work and the many friendships that have developed over the years. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020