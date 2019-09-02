|
Cynthia Lou MacLeod, 70, of Sister Lakes, formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL, died peacefully at home in the presence of family members on August 30 after losing her fight with brain cancer.
Cindy was born November 17, 1948 in Chicago to Louis and Ann (Gronski) Jeziorski. In December 1975 she married Richard MacLeod of Flint, MI, in Oak Lawn, IL. In 1970 she received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago Circle and took a position as an Internal Revenue Agent with the Internal Revenue Service. After about twelve years she moved on to the public sector where she did tax accounting for the remainder of her working career.
In 1981 she and her husband purchased a cottage on Cable Lake. It became the place of many enjoyable weekends and vacations with friends and family until it was torn down to make room for their retirement home, which they moved into in 2010.
Cindy loved cats, especially her own. Cindy was very artistic and enjoyed crafts and painting with watercolors. She also enjoyed shopping, playing mahjong and traveling. Many winters were spent in Florida in their motorhome before a condo was purchased in Sarasota. She was a member of the Dowagiac Junior Arts Club and the Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard; her sister Janis (Leo III) Roth of Palatine, IL, her nephew Leo Roth IV also of Palatine, IL, and a special cousin Mary Mezydlo of Addison, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Weds.-Sept. 4, 1:30pm, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Russell Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation with the family is on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00pm at Clark Chapel - 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI. There is also a time for visitation on Weds., at the funeral home, from 12:00-1:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019