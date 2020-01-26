|
Cynthia "Cindy" Byron nee Remijas, passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on January 17, 2020. Dearest sister of Richard Jr. (Sherry), David (Sandra), Anita, Thomas DDS (Pam), Missy Curtis, Lia (Joseph) Bozich and Jonathan (Hilary); cherished Aunt and Great-Aunt of many; loving daughter of the late Richard J. DDS and Milly (nee Tabola) Remijas. Cindy was a witty and thoughtful friend to many. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, January 28th for visitation from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:45 am at Christ the King Church, 9235 South Hamilton, Chicago. Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in memory of her dearest companion, Kobi, memorial donations to PAWS, pawschicago.org preferred and appreciated. Arrangements by KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS, 773-523-2191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020