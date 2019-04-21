Beloved Catholic educator passed away suddenly on 4/16. As a graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School in Keokuk and of St. Xavier University in Chicago, she settled into a 26 year career in primary education. Her first teaching assignment was at the Harnew School in Oak Lawn Illinois, followed by teaching positions in Wyoming, Michigan and the Darien, IL school system. For 22 years she taught at Our Lady of Peace Catholic school in Darien, IL where her talents included instruction in Science, Math, and Critical Thinking. Her life was dedicated to preparing young minds for faith, family, and citizenship. Cynnie was an extraordinary woman who faced challenges head on whether skiing western mountain slopes or racing with her husband on their 33' sailing sloop on Lake Michigan. A founding member of the Piccadilly Ski Club of Clarendon Hills, and a lifetime member of the Jackson Park Yacht Club of Chicago, she was the first woman to receive their "Grate Sailor Trophy", a dubious honor she accepted with much grace, humility, and of course, her trademark good humor.She was often seen around her neighborhood walking one of her two Schipperkes, Buttons or Bobb which kept them all young and active. She raised two unarguably outstanding daughters, Cynthia Frances (Michael) McCullough of Lake Forest and Sarah Jane Wittosch (Mark) Torkelsen of Burr Ridge. Over the years she was rewarded with three equally outstanding grand children, Gavin, Warren and Benjamin, all of whose enrichment and development were her personal life's work. They were spoiled, cajoled and loved by one of the great grandmothers of our time. Additionally, Cynnie is also survived by her Brother Tower, (Sally), numerous nephews and cousins, the hundreds of students whose lives she helped shape and her husband of 51 years, Frank A. Wittosch, who to this day still cannot understand why a woman of such obvious refinement and character chose him as her soul mate, but who will be eternally grateful that she did. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday April 24th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 Cass Avenue Darien, IL 60561. Christian Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 701 Plainfield Road, Darien Illinois 60561 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the tuition assistance program for needs based students at Our Lady of Peace School. Donations may be addressed to "Our Lady of Peace Church School Tuition Assistance" at Our Lady of Peace School, 709 Plainfield Road, Darien, IL 60561. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary