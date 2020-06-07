Cyril Power
Cyril Power, June 4, 2020. Age 90. Veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and a retired General Contractor and Carpenter. Former husband of the late Katherine Power, nee Cannon. Loving father of James C.(Robin) Power, Kaydee(Wally) Gorzen, Maureen(David) Hill, and the late Julie(David) Obermeyer. Cherished grandfather of 10. Beloved brother of Sr. M. Gwen Power in Ireland. Cyril has donated his human remains for Scientific Study and a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
