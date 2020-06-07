Cyril Power, June 4, 2020. Age 90. Veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and a retired General Contractor and Carpenter. Former husband of the late Katherine Power, nee Cannon. Loving father of James C.(Robin) Power, Kaydee(Wally) Gorzen, Maureen(David) Hill, and the late Julie(David) Obermeyer. Cherished grandfather of 10. Beloved brother of Sr. M. Gwen Power in Ireland. Cyril has donated his human remains for Scientific Study and a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.